Halle Bailey is officially making waves and the numbers back it up. At just 24, this multitalented singer and actress has amassed an estimated net worth of around $3 million in 2025. That’s no small feat for someone who’s only recently stepped into Hollywood’s spotlight as a leading lady. From her early YouTube days with sister Chloe to starring as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action hit, Bailey’s journey is just getting started and her bank account shows it.

Bailey’s rise began long before her Disney debut. As part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, she earned critical acclaim, Grammy nods, and a loyal fanbase. Their mixtape The Two of Us landed on Rolling Stone’s top R&B albums list, and Ungodly Hour brought their first Billboard Hot 100 entry.

But it’s her acting that’s boosted her profile and paycheck in recent years. The 2023 Little Mermaid remake reportedly earned her about $1.5 million, (Via Screenrant) marking a major leap into mainstream Hollywood. Given the film’s box office haul of over $569 million (Via IMDb), there’s potential for ongoing earnings from streaming and merchandising, too.

How much Bailey earns from her movies?

Her work on The Color Purple and other projects like The Line and the now-shelved Golden film adds layers to her career, though details on exact paychecks remain under wraps. The industry’s conversations around pay equity surfaced during The Color Purple’s release, with co-star Taraji P. Henson highlighting struggles many Black actresses face for fair compensation. While Bailey’s specific salary wasn’t revealed, it’s a reminder that talent doesn’t always guarantee payday parity. Still, Bailey’s growing star power likely ensures better deals ahead.

TV roles, like her part on Grown-ish, brought steady exposure, though her pay would have varied with her contract and screen time. Music remains a cornerstone of her income. Signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, Chloe x Halle reportedly got advances between $600,000 and $1 million for their albums. Bailey’s solo singles have also charted well, with “Angel” snagging a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song in 2025, fueling her solo momentum.

Earnings beyond the box office

Live performances and appearances round out Bailey’s earnings. Though major events like the Grammys and Super Bowl don’t pay performers directly, the visibility leads to streaming spikes and brand deals. Opening for Beyoncé might not be a money-maker in itself, but it’s a huge career boost. Plus, co-hosting gigs like NBC’s A Motown Christmas special add to her growing resume—and presumably, her paycheck.

In sum, Halle Bailey’s net worth is more than just a figure—it’s a reflection of a young star breaking barriers across music and film. With her talent and drive, expect that $3 million (Via Screenrant) to look modest a few years from now.

