Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Is A Response To Bruno Mars' 'When I Was Your Man', Releases The Track On Ex Liam Hemsworth's Birthday Month

Miley Cyrus has got a wild fan following all around the world and it has always been evident how they shower their love. Her songs have been chartbusters and her recent song, “Flowers” takes a subtle dig at Bruno Mars’ 2013 song “When I Was Your Man.” The song comes as a breakup song and the music video shows Miley Cyrus enjoying her company.

As a part of her album, “Endless Summer Vacation”, the song, “Flowers” has got fans thinking that the lyrics are targeted to Liam Hemsworth and Bruno Mars. In the song, Miley is seen finding joy and empowerment after a breakup, and later the chorus shows the singer buying herself flowers. Read on to find ahead how her fans have connected the song with Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video circulating on the internet shows Miley Cryus’ song cutting near Bruno Mars’ song. As Bruno sings “Too dumb to realize that I should’ve bought you flowers” on a piano in the song “When I Was Your Man”. Bruno admits he could have paid more attention to his partner (Miley) when they were together.

Connecting to Bruno’s song, Miley is seen flipping her hair in her video saying, “I can buy myself flowers.” Later the song continues with Bruno saying “And held your hand,” to which Miley says, “And hold my own hand.”

Miley Cyrus responding to Bruno Mars in her recent single ‘Flowers’ HER MIND pic.twitter.com/WP2YR0iVSc — o (@BumpDrunk) January 13, 2023

Soon the video went viral and it reached over 7 Million views. Miley is seen stripping out of her holden gown representing her last relationship which she described as “gold” in the first verse. The lyrics read, “We were good, we were gold/ Kind of dream that can’t be sold,” targeting Liam Hemsworth.

As the song is becoming a break up anthem for many, what are your thoughts on Miley Cyrus taking a dig at Bruno Mars and Liam Hemsworth. Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Titanic’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Death Mystery Over Kate Winslet’s Rose’s Finally Solved By Director 25 Years Later, Says “It’s Technically Not A Door”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News