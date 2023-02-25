American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift is quite popular among music lovers for making hit albums like Red, 1989, Reputation, and many more. However, her recent album Midnight has created quite a buzz around everywhere as she returned with an album of songs after a long break. But it’s not just her musicality that makes her fans admire her, it’s also her fashion sense that her massive fandom adores and follows her.

She has never failed to put her best fashion foot forward whenever she stepped out. She can even make a casual outfit look chic with her charming beauty. And, today, we bring you to the time when Tay had short blunt hair and had flaunted her chiselled figure in a sultry outfit at the Oscars 2016.

At the red carpet of Oscars 2016, Taylor Swift opted for an Alexandre Vauthier couture, and dazzled in a black velvety textured halter-neck outfit. The dress featured a plunging neckline which gave us a peek-a-boo of the side of her b**bs, along with a thigh-high slit which made the singer flaunt her smooth and s*xy legs in it. The outfit also had a blue velvet belt detailing at the waistline that gave an edge to her whole figure.

Check out the picture here:

Taylor Swift accentuated the look by adding a funky gold metallic choker, a gold clutch and a pair of gold heels. She wore a few finger rings as well. For makeup, Taylor opted for a full coverage foundation, contoured cheekbones and nose, peach blush on the apples of her cheeks, winged liner with soft brushes of eyeshadow and mascara-laden lashes – she completed the look with a dash of glossy brown lip shade.

Taylor Swift flaunted her bob hair cut along with the fringes and turned every head at the red carpet of the Oscars with her sultry look. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments!

