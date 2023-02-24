Emma Watson is a name that makes men’s hearts flutter even at the slightest mention of her. She has been a crush for many boys in their growing up years since the time she walked down those stairs in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire; not just Ron Weasely but many others got smitten by her. Years have passed, and we have witnessed the actress blossom into this gorgeous woman who is bold and vocal about her opinions. She is not just a headstrong person, but she is also on top of her game when it comes to fashion! And why do we say that? Check this throwback picture of her as we decode her entire look.

Emma became a household name after she appeared in the role of Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter series. She grew up to become an inspiration for all and became one of the most influential people in the world in 2015, as per Time magazine.

The English actress made jaws drop when she posed topless for Vanity Fair magazine in 2017. Emma Watson wore a sheer lace skirt and a Burberry capelet with no br* or any clothing underneath. A good part of her bre*st was exposed in the photos and the capelet had open weaves with pretty large openings. It was quite a risky outfit that Emma was styled in.

Emma Watson had a frill choker around her neck, and that was the only accessory Watson had on her. Her hair was twisted up and away from her beautiful face like waves. Emma is just so naturally beautiful that she doesn’t even need a whole lot of makeup! Even her stylist understood that as she wore sheer foundation, curled her eyelashes and put mascara on them. There was a very little blush on her cheeks, and she had pink-tinted lips that looked completely natural.

Take a look at her throwback picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

For the record, many people criticised her after this photoshoot of hers. People called Emma Watson a hypocrite for advocating feminism and then posing topless. Emma, who was appointed as a UN Women Goodwill ambassador, responded to the criticism and said that she was stunned and did not know what her t&ts had to do with feminism.

