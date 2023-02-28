Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film titled ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actors aren’t leaving any stones unturned while promoting their biggie and talking about the same, Shraddha just made a lovely appearance looking like a ‘Husn-Pari’ in a satin saree with a tiny blouse straight out of a fairytale movie and we can’t stop gushing over her pretty looks. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Shraddha is massively popular among her fans and especially on social media with over 78 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most followed Bollywood celebrities on the photo-sharing site and often treats her fans with natural and good looking pictures of herself there shelling major skincare goals.

Now coming back to the topic, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself donning a pastel blue coloured saree which came with a unicorn glaze that she paired with a matching tiny blouse.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor captioned it, “Jhoothi ne aasmaan hi lapet liya 😋☁️” Haha, the actress is on a roll with her social media game these days. In the pictures, Shraddha looked beautiful as usual and she accessorised her chic saree with diamond jewellery including bangles in one hand and a necklace.

For makeup, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress opted for a natural glow up with heavy mascara eyes and nude looks. She completed the look with a crystal bindi on her forehead.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Jhoothi looks breathtakingly surreal in these pics, hehe!

What are your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor’s latest fashion affair in a saree? Tell us in the space below.

