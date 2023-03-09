Canadian singer Justin Bieber is one of the most popular singers in the music industry. He rose to fame internationally with the successful single ‘Baby’ in 2010. His songs often become chartbusters but more than the songs he made headlines for his controversies.

Bieber dominated the headlines back in the day due to his on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez. But now the focus has gravitated from Justin’s relationship to his career, with many taking the opportunity to look back on his rise to fame in 2009 — when he was just 15 years old.

A Twitter user recently shared a video which is going viral on the platform. The video is a compilation of Justin Bieber being repeatedly subjected to inappropriate behaviour and the singer is even voicing his discomfort on multiple occasions. The video quickly racked up over 3 million views as people shared their outrage at Justin’s treatment.

I don’t like Justin Bieber very much, but after seeing this, I can’t help but feel sorry for him. pic.twitter.com/5FeYAK2mD4 — Best Conspiracy Memes & News (@conspmemer) March 5, 2023

The pop star was only 15 years old in a clip that features a female radio host saying to him: “My parents never gave me the s*x talk. Why don’t you give me the s*x talk?” However, he immediately admits to being “uncomfortable” with the question.

Justin Bieber said, “I feel uncomfortable right now. Why do you want to know the s*x talk from a 15-year-old boy? That’s pretty weird.” If this wasn’t enough, he was once again harassed during a radio show. The Peaches singer was asked whether he likes French girls. When he admits that he does, the host says, “Why? Because they have big bo*bs?” He adds, “Do you know how to French kiss?”

In the following clip, Justin speaks of the conversation: “They were asking some really weird questions. I’m only 15. My mom was, like, right there.” In another interview, a radio presenter warns underage Justin to “wear condoms,” and in one more instance, a male host repeatedly tells Justin that he has “beautiful” and “great” lips.

In 2012, when Justin Bieber first met Katy Perry backstage at a concert in London, she was seen on video grabbing the teen star’s butt. In another clip, Jenny McCarthy was seen kissing Justin’s neck several times and pawed at his butt while presenting him with an award at the AMAs the same year.

Jenny was 40 years old at the time, and Justin had just turned 18. He is visibly uneasy by Jenny’s behaviour in the footage, and he fights to get away from her hold.

After viewing the compilation, many people flocked to TikTok’s comment section to share their discomfort and sadness at what they had just seen. A user commented, “This is so uncomfortable to watch poor boy 🥺” one person wrote. Another echoed: “This is horrible, the way that kid was harassed, they all should be shamed.”

While a third user commented, “This is so disturbing 😳😳😳😳.” Someone else said, “this is painful to watch. They all owe him an apology!”

