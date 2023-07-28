Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, despite having its own share of flaws, remains a cult classic in today’s day and age. The directorial debut of Karan Johar holds a special place in Bollywood and that’s the reason why the movie is still discussed widely among the audience. It also turned out to be a turning point in Rani Mukerji’s career as the actress was then regarded as one of the most versatile divas in the industry.

The actress had quite a short role in the film but it was impactful nevertheless. The opening scene in the film showed her dying on the hospital bed and it broke so many hearts. But, did you know that KJo had an alternative beginning for the film that he removed at last? Scroll on to learn more about it.

An Instagram page called Mecinemaan shared an interview clip of Karan Johar, where the director revealed that he had shot an entirely different beginning for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It would have shown Rani Mukerji having her baby shower while knowing fully well that she would be dying soon. Interestingly, the song that would have played during the ceremony was another version of Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi.

While talking about the scene, Karan Johar said in the video that despite loving the scene and Rani Mukerji’s performance in it, he had to scrap it because Aditya Chopra suggested him. He said, “I really liked it. It was part of the song sequence. I really liked the colours. And I really liked the kind of pain in Rani’s eyes, showing you that she knew about her impending death but still did not want to share it with anyone because she wanted to go ahead with the birth of the baby.”

He further added, “It didn’t work in the film and at first, I showed it to Adi, whom I have worked under and learned everything I know from. And he said, ‘Please, the film can’t start like this. You have to begin it differently.’ I said, ‘But why’ and I fought with him and we argued but later on I listened to him because I guess I learned everything from him.”

Well, KJo finally did listen to Aditya Chopra and started Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the painful hospital scene.

Let us know what you think of this deleted scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

