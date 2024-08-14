Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the iconic duo of the 70s who did 24 films together as the writing marvels Salim-Javed are all set to unveil their story in the documentary series Angry Young Men that will arrive on Prime Video on August 20. The iconic duo are celebrated in the three part documentary series produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Ever since the video was dropped, discussion around the writing duo’s paycheck has been doing the rounds. The iconic duo were the highest-paid writers in the industry, and as they climbed the ladder of success, they demanded huge hikes.

Salim-Javed did 24 films together and out of the 24, 22 of them were blockbusters. They were the ones who made Amitabh Bachchan the Angry Young Man of the nation, while Rajesh Khanna’s stardom declined in a jiffy. As the writers arrived with their new rage-y cinema, they quickly made their worth felt.

Sholay’s Blockbuster Run

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were the first ones who insisted that a writer’s name should be mentioned on the poster of the film and since then audience started coming to the theaters on their name! When they wrote the iconic Sholay, they were reportedly paid a meagre amount of 10,000.

180% Increase In Paycheck Within 5 Years

In 1980, when the duo wrote Dostana they were paid 7.5 lakh for the film! Meanwhile, the lead actor of the film Amitabh Bachchan was paid only 7 lakh! In the upcoming years, they made sure that they were paid a penny more than the lead actor. When Amitabh Bachchan turned the highest-paid actor of the country charging 20 lakh per film, Salim Javed charged 21 lakh.

110% Higher Than Rishi Kapoor

In those days, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajesh Khanna charged somewhere between 10 – 12 lakh per film! Meanwhile, Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar charged 110% higher than these A-listers!

Salim Javed parted ways in 1987 after working on the blockbuster Mr India. Their professional relationship ended on an amicable note. A documentary on their life, Angry Young Men – The Salim Javed Story, will stream on Prime Video from August 20.

Here are three biggest scoops about Salim-Javed that you might want to know!

