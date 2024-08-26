Sunny Leone gained widespread fame in the adult film industry before transitioning to mainstream entertainment. Born Karenjit Kaur Vohra, she made a bold Bollywood debut in 2012 with Jism 2. Despite initial criticism, her charm and resilience gradually won over audiences. Sunny became a household name after appearing on Big Boss 5, where her personality captivated the viewers. Since then, she has starred in numerous music videos and films. Married to Daniel Weber, Sunny is a proud mother of three kids and has often expressed gratitude towards her husband, once revealing that he was not comfortable with the actress working in adult films.

In a throwback interview with Humans of Bombay, Sunny opened up about her relationship with Daniel. She shared, “He’s been so considerate and supportive. In fact, because he wasn’t comfortable with me working with other men in my adult films, he started working with me, and then we started our own company.”

Sunny Leone further discussed how the two met, sharing, “We met through Daniel’s bandmate at a club in Vegas. He says it was love at first sight, not for me, though, because all we did was make small talk– there weren’t any floating hearts or violins. But somehow, he got my number and email ID.”

Sunny Leone also recalled the moment when Daniel proposed to her. She described how she was searching for a box to place her ring when Daniel unexpectedly gave her a beautiful mahogany box he had made, inscribed with the words, “With love, Daniel.” She shared that she was thrilled when Daniel casually mentioned, “I also have another ring for you!” Sunny admitted that she immediately said yes.

Furthermore, the host of the reality show Splitsvilla stated that Daniel was supportive of her and was emotionally available for her and her family when her mother passed away.

Sunny and Daniel are parents to three kids: daughter Nisha, who was adopted, and twin boys Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy.

