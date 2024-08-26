Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra, recently kicked off his wedding festivities with longtime ladylove Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress flew to India to be a part of her brother’s special day. But did you know that our Desi Girl’s younger brother is also no way less than his sister when it comes to hustling. Not only is he a culinary expert, but he is also a dynamic businessman who owns some multi-crore businesses. Here is all you need to know about the entrepreneur.

Siddharth Chopra is a chef par extraordinaire. According to DNA, Priyanka Chopra‘s younger brother completed his culinary course at Switzerland’s Les Roches International School of Hotel Management. He then launched his restaurant, The Mugshot Lounge, in Pune’s Koregaon Park. The restaurant operated from 2014 to 2019.

Furthermore, Siddharth Chopra shares the same vision of quality cinema as his sister, Priyanka Chopra. He plays a vital role in their production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, which aims to promote regional cinema and new talent. They have produced movies like Ventilator and Paani, which have won National Awards.

Siddharth Chopra launched an ambitious agricultural project called The Chopra Farms in June 2023. The farm aims to provide fresh, organic, and seasonal food to people. Siddharth took to his social media handle to announce the same and wrote, “Hello everyone. What steps do you take to enjoy healthier quality produce and products? I’d like to take this time to introduce you to Chopra Farms, our new Agricultural Project set to start soon… I will be formally taking you on my journey towards a more natural and sustainable life in my next video. So stay tuned.”

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra thus, is a dynamic entrepreneur, and his main source of income mostly comes from his successful production house, culinary endeavors, and hospitality ventures. He has been grabbing eyeballs lately as he is all set to tie the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya, who is well-known for working in the South Indian film industry. The couple had their Roka ceremony earlier this year in April. He was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar, but they soon called off their engagement.

