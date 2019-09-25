Priyanka Chopra REACTS To Rumours Of Her Brother Siddharth Chopra Dating Actress Neelam Upadhyaya

Priyanka Chopra has started the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. In several interviews, the actress has got candid about quitting Salman Khan’s Bharat, Zaira Wasim and much more. She also spoke about the rumours of her brother Siddharth Chopra dating actress Neelam Upadhyaya.

From quite some time, there are reports that Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra and South Indian actress Neelam Upadhyay are a thing. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Fashion actress was asked if the reports are true or not.

PeeCee said, “I don’t speak about other people’s life because it’s not my business. You should ask him when you meet him next.”

This year, Siddharth Chopra’s wedding was called off with Ishita Kumar. There were speculations that the wedding was called off as Ishita Kumar had to undergo emergency surgery.

Talking about The Sky Is Pink, this is being cited as Priyanka’s comeback film in Bollywood. She was last seen in the Hindi film Jai Gangajal (2016).

The Sky Is Pink also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film will hit the screens on October 11.

Soon, the actress will start shooting for Netflix’s White Tiger. She will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in this Netflix film.

