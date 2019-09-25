Disha Patani On Nepotism: “Shah Rukh Khan Was Nobody, But His Talent Took Him Here”

Ever since her debut film MS Dhoni has released Disha has created a niche for herself in the bollywood industry and has a huge fan base. She is one of the most fittest celebrity of B-Town and her fans loves her workout pictures and videos.

In a recent post she opened up about her journey in the industry and this is what she had to say “People have been kind and accepting of me. If people don’t like you, it has got nothing to do with you not being a star kid. If you are talented and hard working, people accept you. If doesn’t matter where you are from. (Actor) Shah Rukh Khan was a nobody when he came to this business and look at him today.”

Disha was seen is MS Dhoni, Baagi 2, Bharat and all the films were ruling at the box office and she was highly appreciated for her performance in it.

Disha has recently started her YouTube channel as well where she shares her daily routine with her fans.

Disha was last seen in Bharat and her upcoming movie is Malang which is being directed by Mohit Suri and Produced by T-series along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Malang will be seen on big screen on 14th February 2020.

