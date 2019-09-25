Shah Rukh Khan Special Episode Of David Letterman’s Netflix Show Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

In May, Shah Rukh Khan announced that he shot for a special episode for David Letterman’s Netflix talk show – My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The episode is titled as My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan.

David Letterman even visited Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai during Eid this year. Everyone is excited to watch the episode featuring Khan. Well, looks like fans will not have to wait for a long time for the episode.

As reported by NDTV, this special episode featuring Shah Rukh Khan will be streaming on Netflix on October 11. Well, now we can’t wait to know the exact date in October when the episode will be live.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is on a break from working in films. However, he is producing several interesting projects for Netflix with his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

RCE’s first original Indian Netflix series Bard Of Blood is all set to stream on Netflix on September 27, 2019.

Bard of Blood is based on the book of the same name written by Bilal Siddiqui. The series stars Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Viineet Kumar Singh, Kirti Kulhari.

