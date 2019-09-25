From Amit Shah To Smriti Irani, Amitabh Bachchan’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award Win Gets Lauded By The Politicians 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award. The big news spread like a wildfire after the Union Minister of I&B, Prakash Javedkar announced it on Twitter. The whole film fraternity and fans of Big B joined to wish him congratulations.

But that’s not it as the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah has now passed the good wishes and has congratulated Big B for the great feat. He wrote, “Mr. Amitabh Bachchan‘s contribution to Indian cinema cannot be put in words. The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward is a befitting tribute to this legend.

May you continue to serve the Indian Film industry with your versatile acting. Many congratulations @SrBachchan.”

Other political leaders like Piyush Goyal & Smriti Irani also congratulated Amitabh. Check out their tweets-

Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Sholay, Trishul,

Satte pe Satta, Hum, Agnipath…

Big B himself took to Twitter and thanked everyone for their wishes. His tweet read as saying, “T 3298 – There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in .. I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude .. कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद … मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ”

T 3298 – There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

The 76-year-old star started his journey in showbiz as one of seven protagonists in Saat Hindustani, and then went on to feature in the Rajesh Khanna-starrer Anand.

Once he got noticed in Prakash Mehra’s 1973 hit, Zanjeer, there was no looking back. The film also marked the birth of his Angry Young Man avatar.

Amitabh Bachchan means different things to different fans. Some remember him as the towering lead in films like Deewaar, Zanjeer, Don and Sholay, while some appreciate his nuanced, National Award-winning portrayals in Black, Paa and Piku. There are fans who celebrate him for his comic timing, while others swear by his intense screen presence.

From touching the pinnacle of stardom to facing failure in his days of bankruptcy and then bouncing back in the game and seeing a meteoric rise — Big B, as Bollywood and fans fondly call him, has seen it all.

His upcoming projects include Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Brahmastra and Aankhen 2.

