Housefull 4 Poster Ft. Bobby Deol: Dharamputra In Real & Reel, Makers Raise The Level Of Madness Every Hour!

After unveiling the logo yesterday, the makers of Housefull 4 revealed the characters posters, a while ago. Earlier today, the posters of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh released, and now the look of another leading actor of the film, Bobby Deol, is out.

Bobby Deol took to his Twitter and unveiled his look. He wrote, “Ek taraf hai jaanbaaz Yoddha, Dharamputra aur doosri taraf, hair salon ka barber, Max. Witness their story of total madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer, on 27th September.”

Ek taraf hai jaanbaaz Yoddha ⚔, Dharamputra aur doosri taraf, hair salon ka barber 💇‍♂, Max. Witness their story of total madness 😜 in the #Housefull4 Trailer, on 27th September. #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/TnaOtDZOQG — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) September 25, 2019

In one of the two posters, Bobby Deol is holding a sword in an armored look and a fierce expression as Angrakshak Dharamputra. The word Angrakshak suggests that the actor will be seen portraying the role of a protector or bodyguard in 1419 era. Another one shows Angrakshak Dharamputra holding back the present-day Bobby aka Max, who seems to be a rowdy guy wearing a quirky shirt with lips emojis all over it.

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar dropped a hint saying that the film will trace the journey of its characters in 1419 and 2019.

“Gear up for the hilarious ride of #Housefull4 taking you back to 1419 tomorrow, with one after another poster reveal, every hour from 11 AM! Stay tuned,” Akshay wrote on Twitter.

