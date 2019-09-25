Priyanka Chopra Severely TROLLED, Termed As ‘Hypocrite’ For Supporting Greta Thunberg

Recently, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra came in support of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who is fighting the drastic consequences of climatic changes occurring due to human activities. But things didn’t work out in favour of the actress as Twitterati stormed her comment section with backlash.

Soon after Priyanka tweeted in support of Greta with the hashtag #HowDareYou, users slammed her for burning firecrackers on her wedding, smoking cigars despite having asthma and causing air pollution with her luxurious cars that she bought with husband Nick Jonas. Things went to the extent that there are as many as 365 comments (as we report) on the Tweet with the numbers increasing every second.

Priyanka Chopra Receives Severe TROLLS, Termed As ‘Hypocrite’ For Supporting Greta Thunberg
Check out some of the user comments to Priyanka’s tweet below:

On the professional front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim in lead.

The Sky Is Pink is a romantic drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar, who lose their daughter (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis. The movie directed by Shonali Bose received a 4-minute standing ovation at TIFF 2019 and left the audience teary-eyed with its heart touching concept.

Priyanka in a recent interview also revealed that she’s hunting for new projects and has 2 Hollywood projects in the pipeline that she’s currently working on.

The Sky Is Pink is all set to hit the theatres on 11th October, 2019.

