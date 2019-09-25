Priyanka Chopra Severely TROLLED, Termed As ‘Hypocrite’ For Supporting Greta Thunberg

Recently, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra came in support of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who is fighting the drastic consequences of climatic changes occurring due to human activities. But things didn’t work out in favour of the actress as Twitterati stormed her comment section with backlash.

Soon after Priyanka tweeted in support of Greta with the hashtag #HowDareYou, users slammed her for burning firecrackers on her wedding, smoking cigars despite having asthma and causing air pollution with her luxurious cars that she bought with husband Nick Jonas. Things went to the extent that there are as many as 365 comments (as we report) on the Tweet with the numbers increasing every second.

Check out some of the user comments to Priyanka’s tweet below:

Now Priyanka will sell out her rolls Royce and other cars, will buy a bullock cart to bring generations together and will contribute to less polluted world …. as Air pollution is very harmful for Asthametic patients like her …. We are Proud of you 😘 Priyanka .. — Vampire Hunter (@kapil_arpit) September 24, 2019

Hey #PriyankaChopra

Hope you will get rid of this beast in larger interest of the environment

Oh and while you are at it, can you ask Nick to stop smoking and adding to the pollution #ClimateEmergency #HowDareYou pic.twitter.com/wRfdU7KFOG — Archie (@archu243) September 24, 2019

Dear Ms #Hypocrite ..the carbon footprints just from your Udaipur wedding extravaganza & multi-city 'receptions' was enough to kill a small planet's climate!! We won't even go into the sickening abuse of resources in your private lifestyle ..So, #HowDareYou take us all for fools! — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) September 24, 2019

@priyankachopra sucking out carbon dioxide from atmosphere to help mankind reduce the carbon footprint on the planet..!#hypocrisy thy name is #Bollywood !#ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/CMCJDZ1DVL — Eternal Optimist 🇮🇳 (@optimistsurgeon) September 24, 2019

Priyankaji, aap rehne do! — शशांक (@iShhhshank) September 24, 2019

She is as fake as u r Priyanka and these Pic says it all 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/E2iDLrvvxD — Simran 🇮🇳 (@sim_248) September 24, 2019

Says choppy, whose wedding alone created several lifetimes worth of pollution.

So no cars and flights anymore? — प्रवीण त्यागी / Praveen Tyagi 🇮🇳 (@praveent_india) September 24, 2019

Cough*travelling for film promotions on private jets*Cough — Kushal Kriplani (@krazzykushal) September 24, 2019

Pinka tum toh rehne he do , tum apne cigar phuko — Munish Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Mun83) September 24, 2019

Who had big fire crackers on her wedding is supporting for Greta !!!! — Hi (@dt8993) September 24, 2019

Yeah

Bursting crackers on wedding

Consuming cigarette at a yacht

Asthama arriving only during Diwali

Is being sensible, isn't it? — Harsh Vishwakarma (@Harsh_V22) September 24, 2019

On the professional front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim in lead.

The Sky Is Pink is a romantic drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar, who lose their daughter (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis. The movie directed by Shonali Bose received a 4-minute standing ovation at TIFF 2019 and left the audience teary-eyed with its heart touching concept.

Priyanka in a recent interview also revealed that she’s hunting for new projects and has 2 Hollywood projects in the pipeline that she’s currently working on.

The Sky Is Pink is all set to hit the theatres on 11th October, 2019.

