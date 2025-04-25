The Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam black comedy film, Maranamass, has been enjoying a stellar run at the box office. On its 15th day, the film enjoyed an impressive 200% plus returns. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 15th day.

Maranamass Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the Basil Joseph starrer earned 28 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This resulted in the total India net collection of the film coming to 17.63 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collections stand at 20.80 crores.

Maranamass is mounted at a limited budget of 8 crores. With its current India net collection of 17.63 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) is coming to 9.63 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 120.27%.

With this, the film is already a hit according to Koimoi parameters. However, to attain the super-hit tag, it needs to at least garner 20 crores at the Indian box office. It will also result in the movie becoming the 6th super-hit Mollywood film of 2025.

For the unversed, Basil Joseph’s previous outing, Ponman is also one of the super-hit Malayalam films of 2025. It will be interesting to see whether the actor’s latest release also finds a place in this coveted list. Maranamass is still garnering a positive word of mouth from the masses, which is also reflected in its box office performance.

About The Film

Talking about Maranamass, the film has been directed by Sivaprasad. The movie also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, and Babu Antony in the lead roles. The music has been composed by JK.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Akaal Box Office Collection Day 15: Gippy Grewal’s Period Drama Is 2.87 Crores Away From 100% Budget Recovery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News