Kanye West and Bianca Censori have always made headlines whenever they stepped out for a date or lunch. From getting banned by a boat company in Venice to being slammed by netizens online almost on a regular basis, they never fail to go viral on social media. Now, a carousel of old pictures and video clips has gone viral on social media. Scroll below for the deets.

Kanye is a renowned music artist, but he remains in the news for his controversial remarks, which are allegedly antisemitic. In addition, after marrying Bianca, he has been accused of controlling her and trying to turn her into a 2.0 version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. From going barefoot to sheer transparent tops, the Yeezy architect has faced the internet’s wrath for her outfits almost every time she stepped out. On the other hand, Kanye stayed covered from head to toe in his signature fashion.

They have been the talk of the town since Kanye and Bianca got married. The old viral clips and pictures were posted on Instagram by the fan account jeen_yuhs. Bianca Censori wore a silver micro bikini top. She paired the barely-there bikini with skin-colored high-waisted shorts. For footwear, West’s wife opted for clear heels. She completed her outfit with a camouflage baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Kanye West sported a white hoodie and black shorts. Ye and Bianca walked hand in hand in the city. According to the Instagram account, they were out for lunch at Bludo’s BBQ.

Commenting on the post one user wrote, “So tacky smh.”

One user wrote, “This chick is just ewww.”

Followed by another saying, “She forgot the rest of the clothes changing.”

Another said, “Role model for new gen.”

“Ye is kinda a joke these days, smh,” wrote one user.

Followed by “Embarrassed for her.”

And one shared, “cringe.”

For the uninitiated, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were married in 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

