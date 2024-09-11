Reagan is not just a movie but has an emotional connection with the people of the United States. It is based on the story of President Ronald Reagan, and Dennis Quaid plays the titular character. It has been released in the United States and in Lithuania only and is inching towards a minor milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

The film is being overshadowed by other big releases, including Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, Twisters, It Ends With Us, and now Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Since the Dennis Quaid-led film has had a limited release, it is impacting its box office. But the numbers are still better and holding strong at the cinemas. Fans who are history buffs probably find this movie fascinating and would want to see it to know more about the late president of the United States.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Reagan collected $519K from 2770 locations in North America on Monday. It is $175K more than Blake Lively’s movie It Ends With Us, which was collected from 2850 regions in the US. The Justin Baldoni-helmed drama grossed $344K on Monday, 33.71% less than the biographical drama by Sean McNamara. The film has dipped 80.4% from last Monday.

On Sunday, Reagan collected $1.30K with, a drop of 48.7% from last week. Dennis Quaid starrer movie is in the top 3 of the domestic chart only behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Deadpool & Wolverine. The film has also grossed more than Fede Alvarez’s sci-fi flick Alien: Romulus, which collected $383.91K on Monday.

Dennis Quaid starrer biographical drama has collected $18.65 million so far in the US. The movie is less than $1.5 million away from hitting the $20 million milestone. The film was made on an estimated budget of $25 million. The movie was released in the theatres on August 30.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Twisters Box Office (North America): Glen Powell’s Tornado Movie Continues To Earn Winning Numbers, Hits The $264 Million Cume

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News