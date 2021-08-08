Advertisement

Actor Ashutosh Rana will be seen anchoring the show ‘Crime Patrol Satark: Shaatir Criminals’. He will be narrating intriguing criminal plots highlighting the most dangerous crimes committed by criminals.

The actor who has recently played prominent roles in movies like ‘War‘, ‘Pagglait’ and ‘Hungama 2‘, will be reiterating the heinous thought process with which the crimes were committed.

Ashutosh Rana shares about the same and says: “A show like ‘Crime Patrol Satark’ plays a significant role in educating the society at large. The narratives that unfold on the show are an eye-opener in many ways. As an anchor, my only intent is to encourage the audience to not let their guard down and to be attentive and aware in every situation. While one can’t change or undo what has already happened, one can certainly learn and act swiftly in difficult times.”

‘Crime Patrol Satark: Shaatir Criminals’ will air from August 9 on Sony Entertainment Television.

