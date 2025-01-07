Kanye West and Bianca Censori were definitely the center of attention at her 30th birthday celebration, dancing close and celebrating in the Maldives in true Kanye style.

The architect-turned-celebrity wife shared a sultry video of the two on the dance floor, where she had her legs wrapped around his waist while he buried his face in her chest, clearly enjoying the moment to the fullest.

Bianca, never one for modesty, wore a plunging black outfit that left little to the imagination as Kanye danced jubilantly, with live drummers setting the beat.

I’ll never understand the hate towards Bianca Censori and Kanye West in how they do things in their relationship Let them do their thing pic.twitter.com/9Cg3duAojl — Nate 🇺🇸 (@nate__h) January 5, 2025

Kanye Wasn’t the Only Person Dancing with Bianca Censori

It wasn’t just Kanye who got Bianca’s attention that night. She also shared a sizzling clip of herself getting down with none other than actress Penélope Cruz. The two ladies were seen grinding and shimmying together to the rhythm of Azealia Banks’ 212, surrounded by revelers and shimmering mylar balloons.

Bianca, in her usual revealing ensemble, and Penélope, with her ‘60s-chic style, couldn’t have looked more different, yet their energy matched perfectly.

Bianca Censori and Penelope Cruz dancing to Azealia Banks and rubbing their t*ts together is the fresh start to the new year that we’ve been needing. pic.twitter.com/87CdCfBict — master gardener (@notadingdong) January 5, 2025

Kanye West Also Shared a Video of Bianca Censori Dancing Nude

Kanye, in his usual over-the-top fashion, couldn’t resist sharing a sultry black-and-white video of Bianca bathing in the nude, captioning it with a simple “happy birthday baby.”

Kanye West shares video of wife Bianca Censori for her birthday. pic.twitter.com/7MndLlKTPU — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 5, 2025

But before he could blink, he quickly deleted the post. Bianca’s dance with Penélope, however, was left unfiltered, showing them both lost in the rhythm, their bodies pressed close as they gyrated, beaming and raising their arms in the air.

It was a night full of passion, and it seemed like no one was shy about showing it.

