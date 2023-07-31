Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the sought-after actors in Hollywood who is famously known for portraying Doctor Strange’s character in Marvel movies. He is also known for his amazing portrayal of the genius mathematician Alan Turing in 2014’s The Imitation Game, which also received an Oscar. However, did you know he was not the first choice for the role?

Yes, that’s right. Apparently, Warner Bros had eyed Leonardo DiCaprio for the infamous role of Alan Turing. But it was Benedict who had convinced them to cast him in the role. Scroll ahead to read further.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, while talking about how he landed up the role, Benedict Cumberbatch had mentioned, “I was not onboard, but I was onboard with the idea of being onboard. In my head, I was already onboard! I had to convince them.” Benedict consistently pursued the role even though there was another actor running for the role.

It was Cumberbatch’s persistence that had changed Warner Bros’ minds. Benedict Cumberbatch further revealed, “I have an obstinacy when it comes to my work. I had faith I could contribute something meaningful.” He wanted to try and serve the legacy and shared that he had a chat where he said, “I’m gonna keep this brief. I am quite simple — trust me! … It’s a very daunting thing when you look at what his mind gave the world.”

Well, that’s how this happened. While Cumberbatch has been widely appreciated for his portrayal and had even earned an Oscar nomination. The Imitation Game had received Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Now that you know that Leonardo DiCaprio was the first choice to play Alan Turing in The Imitation, who do you think would have done justice to the character more? Is your vote still going to Benedict Cumberbatch, or Leo might win an extra point? Let us know.

