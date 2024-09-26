On The Graham Norton Show in 2015, Streep shared the cringe-worthy story of her audition for the 1975 King Kong remake, which took a nosedive thanks to a rude comment from the film’s producer.

In the mid-’70s, as Streep was making waves on Broadway and itching to dive into film, Dino De Laurentiis Sr., the iconic producer behind the King Kong remake, gave her a shot. His son, impressed by Streep’s stage work, wanted to introduce the 26-year-old to his father for the iconic damsel-in-distress role originally played by Fay Wray. But things went south fast.

As Streep walked into the room, brimming with hope, the older De Laurentiis didn’t quite share the excitement. Instead, he turned to his son and muttered in Italian, “Che brutta”—which translates to “how ugly.” He asked why his son brought “this ugly thing” to him.

Here’s the kicker: Streep, who had studied Italian at Vassar, caught every word. She coolly informed the producer that she’d heard it all, not backing down from the insult. With a mix of grace and sass, she quipped, “I’m very sorry that I’m not beautiful enough… to be in King Kong.”

De Laurentiis’ comments reflected his misguided belief that actresses were not only inferior but also naive about what was said behind their backs. He underestimated Streep’s intelligence, mistakenly assuming that American actors were clueless about other languages. As Streep told Fresh Air in a 2014 NPR interview, his remarks were fueled by a perception that “actresses are stupid,” along with a general dismissal of Americans’ smarts.

Fast forward, and Streep has become a legendary figure in Hollywood, proving that a tough audition moment and a dismissive producer couldn’t dim her shine.

