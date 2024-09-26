“Man’s gotta eat,” Pitt quipped during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, laughing about his early struggles in LA.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star used to flap around in a feathered yellow suit for the grand opening of an El Pollo Loco at Sunset and La Brea in Los Angeles. “No shame,” Pitt said when asked how he felt in the getup, waving a sign to attract customers. He couldn’t recall the pay but did admit to getting flipped off plenty.

DeGeneres, ever quick with the jokes, asked, “So the bird got the bird?” to which Pitt laughed and said, “See, this is why you got the show.”

Before he hit the big screen, Pitt wasn’t just hustling in a chicken suit. He worked as a furniture mover and even spent two months driving strippers. It was while driving strippers around that one of them tipped Brad Pitt off about an acting class with Roy London. That introduction put his career into overdrive.

Pitt kicked off with minor roles in Another World and Growing Pains, but his breakout came in 1991 with Thelma & Louise. From there, he led hits like A River Runs Through It, Interview with the Vampire, and Fight Club, earning Oscar nods for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball.

In 2014, Pitt claimed his first Oscar—not for acting, but for producing 12 Years a Slave under Plan B. The guy who once waved signs in a chicken suit? Yeah, he’s come a long way. He’s now waving Oscars, proving that every career has to start somewhere.

Brad Pitt’s professional front:

Presently, Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula One film is set to hit the global circuit on June 25, 2025, with a North American debut two days later. Formula One and Apple Original Films dropped the exciting news on Tuesday, sending motorsport and movie enthusiasts into overdrive.

The still-unnamed film, directed by Top Gun: Maverick mastermind Joseph Kosinski, is already revving up serious hype. Kosinski, who helped Maverick rake in a staggering $1.49 billion worldwide, is teaming up with legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer to bring this high-octane project to life. Warner Bros. Pictures will handle the distribution in theaters and IMAX.

