Margot Robbie’s career took off with her breakout role in The Wolf of the Wall Street. She starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, and her portrayal of Naomi Lapaglia was the turning point that launched her into Hollywood’s A-list actors. However, I, Tonya, showcased her range and versatility as an actress.

In the biological dark comedy, Robbie played the role of Tonya Harding, displaying her complex, troubled life and the media frenzy surrounding her. Her role even earned her critical acclaim, including an Academy Award nomination. Despite that, it took a toll on her, leading her to punch a Marvel actor.

In a throwback interview with the Independent, the Barbie star revealed that she had to undergo weekly MRI scans due to a herniated disc in her neck. She admitted that she felt like she had “lost her mind.” Robbie said, “I genuinely thought we were these people, and we were off the set, running down the street screaming at each other, and the cameras were running after us. I think I was screaming something about needing to go to the hospital because my hand was broken. It wasn’t, but I was so caught up in the moment. And Sebastian was like, ‘Margot, where are you going?’ He went to pick me up because I was continuing to tear down off-set, and I turned and punched him in the head.”

Sebastian Stan played Jeff Gillooly, Tony’s former husband, in I. Tonya.

I, Tonya is a dark comedic biopic about figure skater Tonya Harding’s rise and fall. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film explores her turbulent life, including her abusive relationships and controversial involvement in the 1994 attack on rival skater Nancy Kerrigan. Robbie portrays the role of a misunderstood athlete.

