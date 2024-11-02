The gentleman thief, Assane Diop, crept back into Paris and graced our Netflix screens again, serving a delicious feast of heists and hijinks. As the modern-day Arsène Lupin, Assane donned countless costumes and accents, pulling off some pretty improbable raids on the rich.

From cheating death to rescuing his mother and throwing his best friend Benjamin under the bus, the escapades were nothing short of thrilling. But now that he’s hanging up his collection of Maurice Leblanc books and contemplating prison time, fans are left wondering: what’s next for Lupin?

When will Lupin season 4 air?

The last season of Lupin dropped in early October 2023, but since then, Netflix has been radio silent on a potential season four renewal. However, George Kay, the show’s creator, teased some intriguing possibilities during a chat with Variety. He mentioned, “When you create the dynamics amongst the characters, you set these shows up so they can have a long life.” Talk about setting the stage for future chaos! Kay noted that they had laid ambitious foundations for the series, hinting that plenty more heist action will come. But until Netflix gives us the green light, we’re left twiddling our thumbs.

Who’s in the cast?

Lupin is synonymous with Omar Sy, who embodies Assane’s charm effortlessly. Any new season will feature him, but might we see a passing of the baton to his son Raoul (Etan Simon)? As for the rest of the gang, Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) has left Paris with Raoul, but don’t count her out if she gets word of Assane’s escape. His mother (Naky Sy Savane) and his best friend Benjamin (Antoine Gouy) could also make a return.

On the police side, we have Detective Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab), the Lupin fanboy, and his skeptical partner, Lieutenant Sofia (Shirine Boutella). And let’s not forget Assane’s father, Babakar (Fargass Assandé), who could pop up in flashbacks. Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) is back in the picture—sharing a cell with Assane might lead to some Shawshank-level drama. If Pellegrini is around, we could see his daughter Juliette (Clotilde Hesme) reappear. The stage is set for some severe character collisions!

What’s in store for season 4?

The cliffhanger from season three, featuring Pellegrini’s surprise reveal, leaves plenty of room for intrigue in season four. Assane exposed Pellegrini’s dirty laundry, but we might be looking at a classic jailbreak with them both in the same prison. If Assane breaks free, fans can expect clever trickery, guile, and a fresh wardrobe of disguises.

But wait—there’s more! Kay hinted at the tantalizing possibility of a Sherlock Holmes crossover. “There have been discussions,” he mentioned, teasing the idea of a face-off between Lupin and Holmes. How meta could that get? With Lupin’s knack for gathering a crew, we might see a whole squad of accomplices taking on the world. “You cannot do everything by yourself,” Sy previously remarked, emphasizing the need for teamwork in Assane’s escapades.

For now, it’s a waiting game. With Netflix yet to announce the fate of Lupin, fans are left hanging, eager for updates. But one thing’s for sure: whether it’s more heists or a brush with the legendary detective, the world of Lupin is only getting bigger and bolder. So please keep your eyes peeled; we’ll bring you the latest as soon as Netflix spills the beans!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Was Daryl’s Survival in The Walking Dead Always Meant to Change the Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News