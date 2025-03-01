The Kardashian clan thrives on group chats, consisting endless streams of messages connecting siblings, parents, and even exes. But if there’s one person who wants no part in it, it’s Kanye West.

Despite sharing four children with Kim Kardashian, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, the rapper has never been one for smooth co-parenting. In fact, he’s gone as far as completely distancing himself from Kim’s family, making it clear that their constant digital chatter isn’t for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VZN (@vznmag)

Too Many Chats To Keep Up

The topic came up in a recent episode of ‘The Kardashians’ when Kendall Jenner confessed to Khloe that she has most of the family’s group chats on mute. The sheer number of them is overwhelming, she admitted, with Khloe chiming in, “I have quite a few group chats. Like, 10 plus.”

Khloe’s sister’s also chimed in, with Kim saying, “There’s the entire family chat.” Kris explained the chat includes her children as well as “former partners, ex-boyfriends and ex-lovers.” She even dubbed it the “baby daddies” chat.

Kim Kardashian on Feeling Like a Single Parent

Kanye, however, wanted no part of it. According to Kim, he got frustrated and abruptly removed himself from the group, a move that wasn’t entirely unexpected given their rocky history.

“I think Kanye got mad at us and exited that chat,” Kim admitted in a confessional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

This isn’t the first time Kim has opened up about the difficulties of co-parenting with Kanye. On ‘What the Winkler?’ podcast, she reflected on the challenges of raising four kids, often feeling as if she’s doing it alone.

“I think you and I’ve mostly connected on parenting. And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us,” Kim said.

She added, “But sometimes in the middle of the night, when they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up — it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Madame Web Bags The ‘Worst’ Award Along With Joker 2 & Other 2024 Disappointments – Complete List Of Razzies 2025 Winners!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News