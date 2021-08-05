Advertisement

Miley Cyrus has offered a helping hand to DaBaby after his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami in late July. The singer took to Instagram to share a post in regards to the whole fiasco. The rapper’s homophobic comments spread through the internet like wildfire. His fans and other people started to speak out against him. Many music festivals dropped his name from the list.

Since his homophobic rant, the rapper has been practically ‘cancelled’ by netizens. However, there is one person who has offered a helping hand instead of commenting against the Suge rapper. Miley Cyrus shared an inspirational message along with an offer to help the rapper.

Advertisement

The message shared by Miley Cyrus about DabBaby’s comment on Instagram read, “As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness.” Cyrus further requested people to not give into the cancel culture and instead fill it with education and communication. “The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication, and connection,” the post read.

Miley Cyrus continued by saying, “It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.” “There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!” her Instagram concluded.

Along with the post, Miley wrote, “@DaBaby check your DMS – would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!” Many people showed support to the singer and left comments such as “You are AMAZING Miley!!! THIS is the response we need to one another.” Another fan said, “Love your response to cancel culture Miley you are one of the rare saving graces of this industry and quite frankly the entire world.”

The rapper since his homophobic rant has offered an apology and shared a message on Instagram that read, “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes.”

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging.”

The post continued, “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.” The offer to help from Miley Cyrus came two days after DaBaby’s message.

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Is Far From The Thought Of Getting Back With Tristan Thompson?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube