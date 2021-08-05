Advertisement

After the success of F9 aka Fast & Furious 9, John Cena is all set to hit theatres with his The Suicide Squad. The film is all set to release this Friday in the United States and Canada (domestic market). It is expected to take a good start as critics’ reviews and word-of-mouth are highly positive.

For the unversed, The Suicide Squad was released in the United Kingdom on 30th July. As of now, the film has $6.70 million in the UK. The positive side is that it is said to be an entertaining package and expect the momentum to be carried at the domestic box office too.

As per trade estimates, The Suicide Squad is all set to open with $30 million during the weekend. The mark is said to be the least expected and the numbers could even easily go above $40 million. That being said, John Cena starrer is likely to surpass Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise at the domestic box office. Dwayne’s film was released last Friday and made $35 million over the weekend, as per Box Office Mojo.

Let’s see if John Cena manages to beat Dwayne Johnson at the box office after a win at Wrestlemania 29.

Meanwhile, a few lucky people recently got a chance to see Cena as he paid a surprise visit during the early screening of the movie in Detroit, Michigan.

The WWE superstar who plays the role of the Peacemaker in the James Gunn directorial showed up at an early screening of the movie. He was in town for the WWE live event at Little Caesars Arena. The actor crashed the screening for the movie at Birmingham 8 cinema.

