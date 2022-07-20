American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus is known for her distinctive raspy voice. Often her songs incorporate elements of varied styles and genres like pop, country pop, hip hop, experimental, and rock. She is the recipient of several awards and accolades as well.

Miley’s songs like “Plastic Hearts”, “Wrecking Ball”, “See You Again”, “7 Things”, “The Climb” and many more are famous. Her songs often get featured on the US Billboard 200. Apart from that, she is also an actress. Films like Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009) and The Last Song are in her credit.

Needless to say, Miley Cyrus also enjoys a massive fan following. Back in 2019, the singer was groped and forcefully kissed by a random stranger while she was walking to her car with her then-husband Liam Hemsworth. The alleged incident occurred in Barcelona where she was performing at the Primavera Sound Festival.

The incident was also caught on a video that went viral on the internet. In the video, she can be seen walking through a sea of fans and paparazzi in Barcelona. A fan attacked her and kissed her on the cheeks. While Miley managed to turn her head in time and the fan only reached her head. Instantly, Liam put his arm around her protectively. The security pushed the fan away.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

Netizens on Twitter were furious at this forceful behaviour and didn’t hold back from slamming the fan. Some even claimed that Miley Cyrus should press charges against him and this was ‘not okay’.

Why don't we hear about such people as this being directly identified, called out or prosecuted for such obviously assaulting actions? — William Beaulieu (@William08640111) June 3, 2019

Miley and Liam Hemsworth got married in 2018 after dating for a while. However, their marriage did not last long. They got divorced in 2020.

