Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to smash records at the Indian box office. It is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It is the last day of the second week, and it is still holding its fort strong. Scroll below for collection on day 13.

The horror-comedy flick made a smashing debut at the ticket windows on November 1, 2024. While Kartik Aaryan is yet to establish himself in the overseas market, BB3 has surpassed expectations. It is working on similar lines as Singham Again, not only in domestic but also in international circuits.

Box Office Collection Day 13

On the second Wednesday, the Kartik Aaryan starrer shooed away the mid-week blues in style with its strong momentum. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made a box office collection of 4.21 crores on day 13. It remained on the same lines as 4.40 crores earned on the previous day.

There are no big releases in Bollywood this Friday, which gives an added benefit to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to mint box office collection. Tomorrow also marks GuruPurab, which accounts for a holiday in certain parts of the country. The footfalls are expected to improve, followed by another stunning weekend!

Take a look at the breakdown of BB3 box office collection in India below:

Week 1: 168.86 crores

Weekend 2: 47.90 crores

Day 11: 5.40 crores

Day 12: 4.40 crores

Day 13: 4.21 crores

The 13-day total now stands at 230.77 crores.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

Most by now know Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy is performing better than Singham Again in the second week. Ajay Devgn’s film has garnered 3.75 crores on day 13, surging its total earnings to 238.05 crores. This means BB3 is only around 7.28 crores away from taking a lead at the Indian box office. They say the third time’s the charm. Will the upcoming weekend turn the tables? Only time will tell.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The ensemble cast features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Madhuri Dixit, and Vijay Raaz, among others. It is the third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and the second featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by T-Series & Cine1 Studios.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

