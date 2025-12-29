Anime films played a significant part in the world of cinema this year. They gained more recognition worldwide, and with that, more anime movies will find a place in theaters in the upcoming days. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, in particular, stayed in the news for its extraordinary run and emerged as the all-time highest-grossing anime movie ever. As we approach the end of 2025, we are ranking the top 10 highest-grossing anime movies of the year worldwide. Scroll below for the deets.

Some of the most popular anime movies of this year, besides Infinity Castle, are Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc and Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution. This year’s top 10 reflects both the global expansion of anime cinema and the enduring strength of established IPs.

While a few of these titles debuted in Japan in late 2024, mainly in December, their international rollouts and sustained theatrical runs firmly positioned them among 2025’s highest-grossing anime films worldwide. From record-shattering juggernaut Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Akaza Returns to strong performers like Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback, and more, it is an impressive mix of franchise power, theatrical events, and fan-driven spectacles that resonated beyond Japan.

Take a look at the ten highest-grossing anime movies of 2025 ranked by worldwide box office collections.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – $790.5 million Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc – $175 million+ Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback – $166.0 million Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution – $40.9 million Cells at Work! – $39.6 million Gekijô-ban Nintama Rantarô Dokutake Ninja-tai Saikyô no Gunshi – $21.08 million Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers – $15.8 million Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing – $12.3 million Uta No Prince-Sama: Maji Love Taboo Night XXXX – $11.9 million Hypnosis Mic – Division Rap Battle – $11.6 million

From Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc and Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, 2025 turned anime films into must-see global events—raising the bar for what comes next.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 North America Box Office Day 33: Edges Closer To Surpassing Wicked: For Good & Achieving A Notable Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News