Universal is stepping into uncharted territory with its latest move for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. The studio plans to premiere the film at London’s O2 Arena with a holographic “resurrection” of the late star. However, the Jackson family has condemned the idea, calling it “ghoulish” and “deeply disrespectful,” per Radar Online.

The film, long delayed, is set to launch next spring at the same venue where Jackson was meant to begin his This Is It residency in July 2009. He died at 50, only 18 days before the first concert. At the time, he was preparing for 50 sold-out shows, a schedule that sources say pushed him “to his limit” and worsened his dependency on the hospital-grade sedative propofol, which caused his death.

Michael Biopic Hologram Plans Anger The Jackson Family

Sources indicate that production bosses plan to utilize hologram technology to recreate Jackson’s final performances, anticipating thousands of fans will attend. His relatives, however, are outraged. “Michael was a perfectionist,” one insider said, adding that the pop legend would have hated being digitally resurrected for marketing. “It feels like they’re trying to profit from his death again,” he said.

Universal, on the other hand, is reportedly in talks with Cineworld at the O2, with executives saying the location offers “emotional symmetry.” They claim the idea is to honor Jackson and not exploit him. A studio source said, “It was always Michael’s dream to perform at the O2. Bringing the film there would close that circle.” But a family insider disagreed, saying the arena should have been a place of triumph and not a ghostly sideshow.

Rising Tensions Between Universal & The Jackson Estate

According to RadarOnline, the Jackson estate has not released a public statement, but tensions between the studio and the family are rising. One insider said the studio wanted to celebrate Jackson’s legacy but has instead angered those closest to him.

The biopic itself, directed by Antoine Fuqua, has already faced criticism. Michael traces Jackson’s life from childhood to his rise as the leader of the Jackson Five and his journey to becoming one of the world’s most iconic and influential musical artists. The story covers both his personal and professional life and highlights several of his most famous performances.

Paris Jackson Speaks Out About Michael Biopic

Paris Jackson, the late singer’s 27-year-old daughter, has distanced herself from the project. She said the story being told is full of inaccuracies and lies, adding that she wants nothing to do with it. Universal’s plan to bring Michael Jackson back to the O2 with digital effects has set off a storm of anger, sadness, and disbelief. The studio claims it is paying tribute to the King of Pop, but his family and many fans see something very different.

