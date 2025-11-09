Lionsgate has set a major milestone with the Michael trailer, breaking records and creating huge buzz ahead of the biopic’s release. The Michael Jackson film, now scheduled for theatrical release on April 24, 2026, stars Jaafar Jackson, the musician’s real-life nephew, as Michael. The cast also features Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller as John Branca.

Michael Trailer Draws Record Viewership, Outperforms Major Music Biopics

The Michael trailer reached 116.2 million views worldwide within the first 24 hours of its release on November 6, per Deadline. This marks the biggest trailer launch in Lionsgate’s history and the most-watched trailer ever for a music biopic or concert movie. The record was previously held by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which had 96.1 million views in its first day back in 2023.

Michael Jackson biopic teaser breaks the record for most-viewed trailer for any music biopic or concert film in history within 24 hours, with 116.2 MILLION views. The record was previously held by Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ (96.1M). pic.twitter.com/zWD8Xykrat — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 8, 2025

It also outperformed Bob Marley: One Love with 60.1 million views, Bohemian Rhapsody with 57.6 million in 2018, and A Complete Unknown with 47.2 million in 2024. In its first six hours alone, Michael drew 30 million views globally, as per the outlet.

All About Michael: Creators & Plot

The success of Michael’s trailer is a strong sign for its box office potential. Many of the films it overtook, such as Bohemian Rhapsody with over $900 million worldwide and John Wick: Chapter 4 with $447 million, became major hits. This strong response suggests Michael could follow the same path when it is released next year.

The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for Training Day, Shooter, Olympus Has Fallen, and The Equalizer. The script comes from John Logan, who wrote Gladiator, The Aviator, Spectre, and Alien: Covenant. Graham King, who produced Bohemian Rhapsody, is among the producers, along with John Branca, portrayed by Teller in the film.

Michael traces Jackson’s life from childhood to his rise as the leader of the Jackson Five and his journey to becoming one of the world’s most iconic and influential musical artists. The story covers both his personal and professional life and highlights several of his most famous performances.

Michael Trailer

