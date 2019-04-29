Boyz N The Hood’s Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Passes Away At 76

Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson, known for his role as a police officer in the 1991 hit film Boyz N The Hood, has died. He was 76.

Jessie’s son Jace confirmed the news, saying the actor breathed his last on Friday at their home in Palmdale, California, reports tmz.com.

The news portal reported that Jace found his father in his bed with the TV on and that he seemed to be healthy in the days leading up to his death.

“He was a strong, beautiful and intelligent black man and he wanted the best for his son and all people,” Jace said.

According to law enforcement, it was a natural death and nothing suspicious was found at the scene. However, the cause of the death is yet to be confirmed.

