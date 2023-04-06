Hollywood is wild, as someone’s loss can be another’s profit. The same can be said of Brad Pitt leaving the role in Matrix, which went to Keanu Reeves. Brad was approached to play the role of Neo, but it ultimately cemented Keanu Reeves’ position as a star. However, the role of Neo was not only turned down by Brad Pitt as many other actors dropped the role.

While opening up about the famous movie parts he’s turned down, Pitt recalled why he did not clad in a long black trench coat. Don’t you think it would have been amazing watching the Hollywood star in slow motion and dodging the bullets if he had taken the role of Neo in The Matrix?

During a conversation at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Brad Pitt was asked about the roles he’d turned down. He started by saying, “I’ll give you one, only one because I really believe it was never mine.” While revealing the role in The Matrix movies, he added, “I did pass on The Matrix. I took the red pill. That’s the only one I’m naming. I wasn’t offered two or three. Only the first one. Just to clarify that.”

Later in the conversation, Brad Pitt talked about how he never likes to discuss the topic of his unreleased projects as he believed, “I didn’t get it, then it wasn’t mine”. He later added, “I really believe (the role) was never mine. It’s not mine. It was someone else’s, and they go and make it. I really do believe in that.”

The Fight Club actor jokingly added, “If we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we would need two nights.” The statement was unsurprising, as producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told The Wrap in 2019, “We went out to so many people I don’t remember. We were getting desperate… We went to Sandy Bullock and said, ‘We’ll change Neo to a girl.'”

