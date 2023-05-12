Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel to the Bridgerton series revolving around the stories of Queen Charlotte and King George, is what everyone’s talking about. From the storyline to the steamy scenes, this new series has kept its audience hooked to their screens. And in a recent interview, Corey Mylchreest, who played George in the series, opened up about the n*ked scenes that he shot. And well, it’s all that we want to hear!

Within a few days of its release, King George has already acquired a special place in everyone’s hearts. Corey’s handsome looks, acting chops and HAWT nature made all of us (ladies) weak in our knees, and his recent comment about the s*x scenes made us more intrigued.

Netflix posted this video clip on their Instagram handle, where Corey Mylchreest, who plays King George and India Ria Amarteifio, who is seen as Queen Charlotte, get asked how it was to shoot the steamy scenes. And without missing a beat, Corey replied, “Do you know what? It was a privilege to… I have always thought that the world needed my a**. And it’s a privilege to be able to give to, finally be able to share that with so many people. Hopefully, you know world peace ensues.” And the interviewer and India can be seen splitting into laughter.

Check out the video:

As soon as the video got viral on social media, netizens started to drop comments on the same. One of them wrote, “The privilege was all mine 👀.”

Another one’s comment can be read as “His sense of humour is the best.”

The third user penned, “We thank you for your service 🌻🌻”

One of the comments was, “Thank you for your honesty sir. 😌”

Have you watched Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story yet? Have you also become a fan of King George aka Corey Mylchreest? Let us know.

