Sydney Sweeney Loves Playing 'Crazy Cassie' In Euphoria: "I Know That The Fans Need Her To Somehow Figure Out..."

Sydney Sweeney is excited to portray “crazy Cassie” in season three of ‘Euphoria’.

The 25-year-old actress plays Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama series, and Sydney has revealed that she’s looking forward to the new season of the hit TV show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney told E! News: “I know that the fans need her to somehow figure out how to get her s*** together but I really hope for a while that I can enjoy crazy Cassie.”

Sydney Sweeney has already appeared in a host of successful TV shows and movies, including ‘Euphoria’, ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

However, the actress insists she doesn’t have a favourite character.

She shared: “I don’t think I’ve ever ranked my characters before – I don’t know if I can. That’s like having to choose your favourite child, I don’t know if I can.”

Despite this, Sydney Sweeney is keen to explore new challenges in the coming years.

The Hollywood star revealed that she’s particularly keen to appear in a “period piece”.

She said: “I want to do a period piece of some type. I don’t know what kind yet, but some sort of period piece.”

Sydney Sweeney stars in ‘Euphoria’ alongside Zendaya, and the actress previously revealed that she jumped at the chance to join the Sam Levinson-created series.

Zendaya, 26 – who plays Rue Bennett, a drug addicted teenager – told Esquire: “I think the choice to do this show wasn’t really a choice. I just felt like I had to do it.

“I felt very connected and emotionally invested in Rue, and the characters. When I met Sam, I immediately was drawn to the story that he was telling and how honest it was because I think Rue is a version of himself, and his experience with addiction.

“I thought it was a beautiful story. It wasn’t a decision of like, ‘oh, is this the right thing to do?’ Or, ‘is somebody going to think this way of me?’ All those preconceived notions about what I was supposed to do just kind of went out the window because I was really just focused on what emotionally felt like the right decision and the right move.”

Must Read: Kanye West’s Reported Wife Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Poking N*pples In A White Top As He Steps Out In Knee Pads, Netizens React “More Like Bianca Uncensori”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News