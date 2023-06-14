There are certain moments when the actors get to do a scene that will be remembered forever. While this is not about any pathbreaking acting performance, Andrew Garfield once ran on the road n*ked with a d*ldo. Recalling the same incident, the actor appeared in the movie Mainstream, which had the scene of him running the Hollywood street without any clothes.

Usually, Hollywood big stars often hire body doubles for such scenes. But for The Amazing Spider-Man actor, it was once on a lifetime opportunity as he agreed to a scene where he had to run n*ked. Read on to find out how the actor had to react when he shared how he believed you only live once on taking the role.

Andrew Garfield once explained the reason why he fully streaked down Hollywood Boulevard Street. During a conversation with Indiewire, the actor talked about the anxiety and dread he initially had the day leading up to filming his streaking scene. On running the streets n*ked, he immediately felt relief, excitement, and freedom of running down the busy street completely nude and was eager to do it again and again.

“I go back to the fact that we’re all going to die. What do I want to do while I’m here? On my deathbed am I going to be like ‘F*ck, I wish I hadn’t run around Hollywood Blvd n*ked wearing a d*ldo,’ or am I going to be like ‘F*ck, I wish I would have known what that felt like?’”, said Andrew Garfield.

TASM actor did not want to have any regrets that he would look back on the situation as a “What If?” moment. He believed in “You only live once” and wanted to do everything possible for his roles, no matter how uncomfortable they could be.

