Few sci-fi stories have stood the test of time as beautifully as H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds. Last month, Prime Video released a new adaptation starring Ice Cube and Eva Longoria. Despite the star-studded cast and a fresh take on the classic alien invasion story, critics largely panned the film, giving it a dismal 2% on Rotten Tomatoes. IMDb users weren’t impressed either, rating it just 2.5/10.

Yet, surprisingly, War of the Worlds continues to attract viewers in a big way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it ranks fifth among the week’s most-viewed films, racking up an impressive 345 million minutes of watch time on Prime Video.

Why Are People Still Watching War Of The Worlds?

The big question is: why is the film drawing so many viewers despite its poor critics’ score? While the exact reasons aren’t clear, curiosity likely plays a major role. Streaming audiences may simply want to see how a story as iconic as The War of the Worlds could receive such harsh reviews. Some viewers might be fans of rapper-actor Ice Cube, while others are likely diehard sci-fi enthusiasts.

Top 5 Most-Viewed Films of the Week

Here’s a look at this week’s five most-streamed movies, along with their total minutes viewed:

Happy Gilmore 2 (Netflix) – 1.9 billion minutes Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix) – 1.1 billion minutes Hotel Transylvania 3 (Netflix) – 389 million minutes My Oxford Year (Netflix) – 380 million minutes War of the Worlds (Prime Video) – 345 million minutes

Leading the pack is Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to the 1996 sports comedy classic, with a staggering 1.9 billion minutes of viewership.

War of the Worlds (2025) – Plot & Cast

Directed by Rich Lee, this sci-fi thriller ostensibly centers on Will Radford (Ice Cube), a computer security expert working for the Department of Homeland Security. When massive alien machines launch a devastating attack on Earth, Will must join forces with a mysterious hacker and a biologist in a race against time to stop the invasion and save humanity.

The film also stars Eva Longoria, Clark Gregg, Andrea Savage, Henry Hunter Hall, Iman Benson, Devon Bostick, and Michael O’Neill, among other cast members.

