A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer Review

In the last few years, only a handful of horror movies/franchises have spooked us. The Conjuring, The Exorcist, Insidious, Scream, etc., are big horror franchises. However, when John Krasinki took us to ‘A Quiet Place’, we all got completely hooked. The actor-director treated us with some stressful stories, and now, he’s back with a third one titled A Quiet Place: Day One.

A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part 2 stars John, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and others. The third film, a prequel to the 2018 horror movie, stars the amazing Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou. It’s a Michael Sarnoski directorial, who co-wrote the story with John Krasinski.

John and Emily in A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer

The trailer first shows us the wrecked world after those extraterrestrial creatures, ‘ The Listeners’, or the ‘Death Angels’, arrived. It shows how the Abbott family has survived with a small glimpse of Emmett (Cillian Murphy). However, the trailer then takes us back to Day 1, where everything began. It was a pleasant and peaceful day in New York, suddenly disrupted by these monsters. People are screaming, running, crying for help and to save themselves. Only if these New Yorkers knew that these creatures feed off the noise!

We’re introduced to Sam (Lupita), who is equally terrified. However, as the trailer progresses, we see that Sam has managed to save herself from getting devoured by these monsters. She slowly realises that they get triggered by noise. However, it’s not easy to keep quiet when there’s literally death standing in front of you. But then comes a surprise. Remember the Man on Island, played by Djimon Hounsou, who helps Evelyn and her kids? The mysterious man is in the trailer, too, and saves Sam in one of the scenes.

The trailer promises not only to finally tell us why and how it all started, but also hints at revealing the mystery about Djimon’s character. Is he in any way responsible for the creatures entering planet Earth? Will he be the one who will help the Abbott family and the remaining survivors fight these monsters? There are many questions, and we will find a few answers when A Quiet Place: Day One releases in theatres.

A Quiet Place film series has always delivered good stories. So, the expectations from the prequel are the same. In terms of casting and performances, John and his co-stars have been remarkable throughout. The third film features Lupita Nyong’o as the central character. Lupita is one of the most versatile Hollywood actresses, who has impressed us in the past with stellar acts in Black Panther, 12 Years a Slave and Us.

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is a promising young talent, and we can’t wait to see him on the big screen in such a pivotal story. Djimon Hounsou has left a lasting impression in Part 2, so there’s curiosity to see what he offers in the upcoming movie.

Watch A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer Below

Overall, A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer has all the elements of mystery, suspense, fear, and tension that make horror movies compelling. The franchise has never disappointed in the past. So, one can safely expect the third film or the prequel to be equally riveting.

The film releases in theatres on June 28, 2024.

