Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has reportedly ended its domestic box office run after over 80 days. The film emerged as one of Tim Burton’s highest-grossing films despite being a sequel to a film released 36 years before. It had its share of struggles; WB was reluctant to make it a theatrical release. Its budget was also lowered by almost $50 million, and yet after all that, it became a commercial success at the box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The OG cast, comprising Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, reprised their roles alongside an ensemble of new cast, including Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Arthur Conti. The gothic horror comedy had an estimated budget of $100 million and has raked in a consequential amount more than that. It received positive reviews from the critics, and on the Rotten Tomatoes platform, they gave it a solid 76%. The audience gave it 79%.

The critics said, “Michael Keaton’s devious poltergeist still has plenty of juice left in this madcap return to form for Tim Burton, marrying charming, practical effects and ghoulish gags to provide a fun fun time.” According to Collider’s report, the film entered the top 75 highest-grossing PG-13 movies of all time at the US box office last month. It is the 73rd highest-grossing PG-13 movie of all time passing Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Man of Steel to achieve this feat.

It is Tim Burton’s second-highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, surpassing Batman. It was also the top-grossing movie for three consecutive weekends. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has now officially ended its box office run in the US after around 84 days.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Tim Burton’s gothic horror comedy finished its domestic run with a total domestic gross of $294.10 million. It is the 4th highest-grossing film of the year at the US box office. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is also available on digital platforms. It collected only $863 on November 28, Thanksgiving Day, as per Box Office Mojo. The movie apparently ended its US box office run after earning 194.1% more than the production budget. Meanwhile, the film’s overseas total stands at $157 million, and allied with a $294.10 million domestic total, the film’s global collection stands at $451.10 million.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released in the theatres on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

