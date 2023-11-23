After Matthew Perry’s untimely death, revisiting the iconic sitcom Friends is not the same for all fans. The actor left a mark with his role as Chandler Bing on millions as he was indeed the most sarcastic one of all time. However, on the occasion of Thanksgiving, some of the show’s episodes were as fun as they could be. But we have a list of a few that you might not want to watch this year. Check out the list of the worst Thanksgiving episodes that you can skip without feeling guilty.

Friends began in 1994 with the cast members Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. The show went on for ten years and entertained the masses thoroughly. Fans still revisit the show and cherish the story of six pals living in Manhattan, New York, and doing life.

Thanksgiving is among the most significant festivals celebrated in the US. From the great parade to Turkey dinners, people celebrate the festival with their family and friends. If you are also celebrating, here are the worst Thanksgiving episodes that you can skip on the occasion.

1. The One With The Late Thanksgiving (Season 10, Episode 8)

While the entire episode was filled with several punches and gags, it was a bit heartbreaking to watch how Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, and Joey did not respect Monica going the extra mile to make the gigantic dinner for the six of them, seven, including Emma. Not only were they late, but they even mocked Monica for being upset. In the end, while things are back to normal, Joey destroys the dinner by tripping over it. Kudos to Chandler for being a supportive husband. Also, this was there last Thanksgiving episode and the drama was too much.

2. The One Where Underdog Gets Away (Season 1, Episode 9)

This was the first time all six friends were celebrating Thanksgiving. While it was not the worst, the sad thing was they had to have cheese sandwiches for dinner despite how much time Monica invested in cooking. The part where the five of them chipped in to let Rachel buy her flight ticket was adorable though.

3. The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs (Season 7, Episode 8)

Friends makers skipped over the fact that Ross was seen enjoying an ice cream in one of the previous episodes and made him admit that he does not like them in this one. Chandler was not in his best zone when he revealed he did not like dogs, and everything became a bit chaotic. Ross could not enjoy the dinner due to his ‘name all states’ game, and Rachel was only focused on how to win over her cute assistant. Well, while it is not that likeable, fans could still enjoy the fact that it looked like a real family gathering where everyone is doing their own thing. Don’t forget, Chandler doesn’t like dogs!

4. The One With Rachel’s Other Sister (Season 9, Episode 8)

After Jill, it was Rachel’s other sister, Amy, who pays a visit on Thanksgiving after her boyfriend cancels his plans with her. While she is an annoying one, Rachel makes sure to make her realize that she is the most ungrateful person. Phoebe is totally annoyed by Amy, and Ross cannot get rid of her. Chandler also learns that he is not the best fatherly figure for Ross and Rachel as they reveal who would have Emma if they ever died. All the fights among the six friends were a bit too much to take. Also, Monica loses her best set of crockery.

Well, it still depends on fans which episodes they want to pick. But The One With All The Thanksgivings, The One Where Ross Got High, and The One With The Football are surely everyone’s all-time favorite episodes. Friends is available to stream online on Netflix.

Happy Thanksgiving!

