Fargo, the TV series based on the 1996 movie of the same name, is back with another season and has roped in some of the biggest stars for the FX series. Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and other Hollywood actors can be seen donning pivotal roles in the anthology crime dark comedy-drama.

But do you know where the cast members rank according to their net worth? The list opens with Jon Hamm, who played Roy Tillman, followed by Jennifer Jason Leigh, who can be seen as Lorraine Lyon, and others. Scroll ahead to read further.

For the unversed, the previous seasons featured other Hollywood superstars, including Chris Rock, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, Ted Danson, Martin Freeman, and others.

Now, the crime-comedy drama that started in 2014 has returned with the latest season. Check out the rank of the cast members of Fargo season 5 based on their net worth.

Jon Hamm (Roy Tillman)

Jon Hamm, who can be seen as the sheriff, Roy Tillman of North Dakota in Fargo season 5, has an estimated net worth of $45 million, as per many reports.

Jennifer Jason Leigh (Lorraine Lyon)

In the series, Jennifer Jason Leigh played Lorraine Lyon’s role. For the unversed, the actress achieved a lot of appreciation over the years in her career graph. Her estimated net value is $5 million.

Juno Temple (Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon)

The female lead of the TV series Juno Temple, who is seen playing Dorothy Lyon, has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to reports.

Lamorne Morris (Witt Farr)

Lamorne Morris, as of 2023, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. In the crime series, he plays as Deputy Witt Farr.

Joe Kerry (Gator Tillman)

Joe Kerry, who found overnight massive popularity after featuring in Stranger Things, plays Sheriff Tillman’s right hand, Gator Tillman, in Fargo season 5. Apparently, he has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Richa Moorjani (Indira Olmstead)

Richa Moorjani is popularly known for playing Kamala in the Netflix-original dramedy Never Have I Ever. In Fargo season 5, she plays Deputy India Olmstead, who is a friend of the Lyon’s and is in the police force. The actress has a reported net value of $1 million.

Apart from them, Fargo season 5 also features a few supporting cast, including Nick Gomez, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, and others.

Well, let us know your thoughts regarding this cast list based on their net worth. Do you think they are worthy of being in the series? Stream Fargo Season 5 on Hulu.

