Fans have been revisiting a scene from their beloved Disney show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody starring the twin stars Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse. A clip from the show’s spin-off has been making rounds on social media as Zack and Cody’s reservation at an Italian restaurant finally arrived. For the unversed, they had a reservation for 15 years in the future. Now, another story is coming to light as the show’s star Kim Rhodes, who played the two brothers’ mother, recalled how Dylan refused to make fat jokes about her character. Scroll down to learn how netizens are reacting to it.

The show follows the story of not-so-rich twin brothers leading a lavish life in a suite of a 5-star hotel that their mother was offered for working at the hotel. Their daily life involved them goofing around in the hotel lobby and making the manager, Mr Moseby’s life difficult. Apart from the Sprouse brothers and Rodes, the show also starred Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Ronga and Phill Lewis.

Kim Rhodes played the role of Carey Martin, Dylan Sprouse, and Cole Sprouse’s on-screen mother. On the recent episode of Back on the Best podcast, the actress talked about how Dylan and Cole were very gentle and considerate on the sets. She also recalled the time when she was pregnant in real life and a few fat jokes about her character were added in the script. Dylan kept skipping the jokes. He did not even say them when the executive producer asked him to do so.

Rhodes said, “And finally we get to [taping] in front of the studio audience and he skips it and the executive producer screams, ‘Cut!’ Dylan say the line.’” She continued, “And he goes, ‘I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I’ll say it.’” Kim Rhodes further called Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse her “little men.”

Reacting to the same piece of news, a Reddit user wrote, “‘You write something funny and I’ll say it.’ F**king A right. Hit em where it hurts.” Another one lauded Dylan Sprouse and wrote, “He’s shown more maturity and empathy as a teen than certain comedians have shown at their big age.”

A third one wrote, “Good on him, but it s**ks that a literal child had to be the moral compass in this situation.”

Dylan Sprouse surely won hearts with his gentle gesture.

