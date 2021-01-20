Siblings getting the same love from parents and other family members are a hoax. There is always the one who is preferred over the other. But did you know that some real-life siblings played each other’s brother/sister in TV shows too?

Yes, while it is common for some family members to avoid working together, but there are dozens who don’t mind sharing screen space. While we are talking about these actors – who share the same parents – acting together, the fact is that they gained immense fame because of their on-screen performances as siblings.

From Cole Sprouse & Dylan Sprouse to The Jonas Brothers and Olsen Twins – meet 5 sibling duos/trios who worked together on TV shows.

Cole Sprouse & Dylan Sprouse

Cole Sprouse & Dylan Sprouse began their acting career together as babies when they played the same character (Patrick Kelly) on the ABC sitcom Grace Under Fire. Post that, the twins featured in several other TV shows and films. The show that gained them the most recognition is Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck.

The brother even reprised their roles in the cross-over episodes with other Disney TV shows like That’s So Raven, Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana and I’m in the Band. Besides these, the siblings also starred in films like Big Daddy, Just for Kicks, Kung Fu Magoo and The Suite Life Movie.

While the brothers starred alongside each other for many years, they also pursued separate projects. Dylan studied video game design and later opened All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn. Cole who studied archaeology returned back to acting and currently plays Jughead Jones on Riverdale.

Tia Mowry &Tamera Mowry

Tia Mowry &Tamera Mowry were part of a singing group before they starred together as long-lost twins on the sitcom Sister, Sister. The TV show that ran from 1994 to 1999 gained them immense fame. Later the twin sisters starred alongside each other in the Disney Channel movie Twitches (2005) and its sequel, Twitches Too (2007).

Besides these, the siblings were also part of the fantasy comedy film Seventeen Again (2000) and lent their voices for the animated series Detention as the LaBelle sisters. Beside fictional TV, the two also starred in the reality series Tia & Tamera from 2011 to 2013.

Mary-Kate Olsen & Ashley Olsen

Better known as the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate & Ashley made their debut in from of the camera with the ABC show Full House (1987-1995). Post that, the siblings also featured in the series The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley and TV movies like Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, How the West Was Fun, Switching Goals.

As their career continued to thrive, they also featured in It Takes Two and then their own string of direct-to-video movies like Billboard Dad and Our Lips Are Sealed. Their final acting project together was New York Minute (2003).

Even if they stopped working together in front of the camera, they continued working off-camera. They launched their own couture label called The Row.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas & Kevin Jonas

The Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas & Kevin Jonas, were a much-loved boy band even before they made their acting debut or had their own TV show. The sibling trio had their first acting gig when they played themselves on an episode of the Miley Cyrus starrer Hannah Montana.

The brothers also featured alongside and made a couple of TV documentaries before getting their own Disney Channel series, titled Jonas (Jonas LA for season 2). The Jonas brothers also featured in the Camp Rock movies and lent their voices for the cherubs characters in Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.

The siblings still continue releasing songs as a band, like Suckers (2019), What A Man Gotta Do (2020) and more.

Max Carver and Charlie Carver

The Carvers siblings appeared on three TV shows. The duo first featured together on-screen in the ABC’s hit drama Desperate Housewives (2008-2012). While Max played Preston Scavo, Charlie essayed the role of Porter Scavo.

Post this, the duo played werewolves on MTV’s supernatural series Teen Wolf (2013-14) and the first season of HBO’s The Leftovers (2014).

Which off-screen siblings did you love on these TV shows? Let us know in the comments.

