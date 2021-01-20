There is hardly anyone in the world who hasn’t heard, read or even watched a Cinderella film! Widely based on the famous 1697 French novel Cendrillon written by author Charles Perrault, the story follows a meek, and simple girl who after her father passes away is left at the mercy of her evil stepmother and cruel, ugly stepsister. Despite all odds, and with the help of a fairy godmother, she ultimately becomes the queen.

There are hundreds of versions – no I am not exaggerating – of the story of Cinderella in films across the globe. Filmmakers have taken the core concept of this story and adapted and recreated it to suit the changing time and provide us with a unique version. From animated to live-action and musicals to dances, Cinderella has been incorporated into all types of film. Today, we take a look at 10 adaptations of the much-loved bedtime story in Hollywood films.

From Hillary Duff and Selena Gomez to Anne Hathaway and Drew Barrymore check out 10 actresses who played the sweet girl who went on to win the heart of the prince and become the future queen on the kingdom.

The Glass Slipper (1955) – Leslie Caron

Featuring French-American actress Leslie Caron as Cinderella, this movie is a must-watch for all fairytale fans because of its acting, script and beautiful ballet with performances. In this film, Ella is a strange, naïve young woman with almost a childlike personality. The entire movie focuses on each character’s personality more than the typical fairytale.

Besides the ballet, this adaption is also unique as it shows the prince playing a large role in building a relationship with this sweet but temperamental Ella.

The Slipper And The Rose: The Story Of Cinderella (1976) – Gemma Craven

The Slipper and The Rose was a Hollywood musical romance with a run time of close to 2 hours 30 minutes. In this adaptation, Cinderella is not only a dreamy romantic but has a strong and opinionated voice. The costume design and beautiful backdrops of Austria will make you want to be a part of the fairytale.

The movie featured actors like Gemma Craven, Richard Chamberlain, Margaret Lockwood and others. Those who have watched the film have praised the soundtrack.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1997) – Brandy

While most – let’s say close to 95% if not more – of the Cinderellas are fair, the one in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 1997 adaption is opposite. Featuring Brandy as Cinderella, Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother, this rendition follows the Disney fairytale storyline very closely.

The film’s soundtrack is memorable with songs like Impossible and Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) – Drew Barrymore

In this adaptation, the fairytale character is named Danielle (Drew Barrymore), and she is a feisty, witty, and courageous character. Her plans for a simple and happy life are thrown out the window because of her stepmother (Angelica Huston).

The film has her meeting her Prince Charming when she mistakes him for a horse thief and knocks him to the ground by throwing an apple at his head. The troubles she goes through before getting her happily ever after is a reason one shouldn’t miss this version.

Ella Enchanted (2004) – Anne Hathaway

Based on the novel by Gail Carson Levine, this 2014 film saw Anne Hathaway play Ella, a girl blessed with the gift of obedience from her godmother. Owing to this, she is ill-treated by her stepsisters and stepmother who exploit her and force her to work for them.

The film captures her journey to find her fairy godmother to be free from the ‘curse’. Along the way, she finds love, self-confidence and more.

A Cinderella Story (2004) – Hillary Duff

Set as a modern high school drama, this live-action adaptation featured Hilary Duff as the titular character. She is a young teen who must find her self-confidence and rise above the treatment she receives from her stepfamily at home and work. She finds her prince charming in the form of a fellow classmate who she first interacts with as a pen pal.

Her transformation into a vision in white at the school dance is nothing short of magical. The film also featured Jennifer Coolidge as the stepmother, Regina King as the fairy godmother and Chad Michael Murray as Prince Charming.

Enchanted (2007) –Amy Adams

What happens when an evil stepmother pushes a fairytale character into the real world? Well, watch Enchanted, and you will know. The film, featuring Amy Adams as the much-loved character, has her trying to adapt to a new world while also finding true love.

The film sees other characters from the fairytale kingdom also making their way to the real world. Watch it and have an enjoyable time while you see her form relations that she never knew she needed.

Another Cinderella Story (2008) – Selena Gomez

This remake of the fairytale made famous by Disney stars Selena Gomez as the Mary Santiago a teen who wants to follow her passion and become a dancer. Her plans are road blocked by her stepmom and stepsisters who want to be better than her.

The film also starred Drew Seeley and Jane Lynch and gave us another high school Cinderella adaptation.

Into The Woods (2014) – Anna Kendrick

Not a movie completely based on Cinderella, this 2014 film incorporated several well-known bedtime stories into one. In this film, the fairytale character of our list was essayed by Anna Kendrick. She played a supporting role who helps a childless couple on their adventure to reverse a witches’ (Meryl Streep) curse.

In this film, the character doesn’t sport a glass slipper but one as pure as gold.

Disney’s Cinderella (2015) – Lily James

While we all know Cinderella because of Disney, this production house’s live-action adaptation was released in 2015. This film starring Lily James in the titular role received excellent reviews for its portrayal of the beloved fairytale character.

One of the best things in this adaptation is undoubtedly the beautiful blue sparkly gown she wears to the ball. Disney, who claims the dress transformation scene in the animated movie was one of their proudest works, honoured that moment by recreating it in this live-action.

Which live-action adaptation of Cinderella is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

