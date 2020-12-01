The pandemic and the lockdown that followed has resulted in families not being able to meet each other in person. Just like us, even the Jonas Brothers – Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, were away from each other and connected only virtually.

The sibling boy band finally reunited after almost 7months and are pretty happy. A couple of weeks ago, the trio meet to pre-taped a performance that will stream on their YouTube channel on December 3. They have now opened up about the reunion. Read on to know some revelations they made during a recent chat.

In a conversation with People.com, the eldest of the Jonas Brothers – Kevin Jonas, revealed that the most significant challenge he faced in the lockdown was the virtual homeschooling for his daughters Alena (6) and Valentina (4). He said, “You can only make them focus for so long! You want to encourage them to learn, and they’re so wanting to learn.”

Kevin Jonas continued, “Through technology, we’ve really made some strides. Thank God I’m in a position to be able to take that time and be an at-home dad and sit down and be there with her to do the schoolwork … it hasn’t always been like that. In a way, it’s been really great for our bond as a family.”

Talking about meeting his brothers after such a long time, Joe Jonas said, “Quarantine’s been quiet. [Being] able to see my brothers for the first time … was really nice. It’s been about seven months since I’ve seen Kevin.” The Jonas Brother, who became a dad just four months ago, added, “I’ve seen Nick here and there.”

Given that it is not possible to meet everyone personally because of the virus, the musicians revealed that they have been staying in close contact with their loved ones virtually. Joe Jonas also said he is spending quality time with his wife, actress Sophie Turner. He revealed, “Running right onto tour after getting married I didn’t really have that alone time I craved with my wife, so I was able to just be in one place which was kind of nice for a change.”

During the interaction, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas said that with their virtual performance, they are hoping to ‘bring some light and positivity’ into people’s lives. He added, “On top of being thrilled to reconnect as family and bandmates, we’re really looking forward to bringing something unique like this to our fans.”

During the stream, fans can purchase limited-edition merchandise with all proceeds benefiting Feeding America. Those who make such purchases will be able to vote for the order of the band’s setlist and personalize their experience.

