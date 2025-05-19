The New Avengers felt the arrival of Final Destination: Bloodlines as it got knocked off the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart. Thunderbolts*, however, is maintaining a stronghold at the US theatres, despite losing screens this past week. It has hit a significant mark at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The viewers are gearing up to witness the Barbenheimer of 2025 – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, clashing with Lilo & Stitch this weekend, when they will open in the theatres. The movies will surely blow away all the other movies already running in the cinemas. The critics and the viewers might have praised the MCU movie, but it still suffers due to the bad reputation created by some of the previous Marvel films.

However, Thunderbolts* still has strong legs at the box office in North America. The film starring Florence Pugh collected a decent $16.5 million on its third three-day weekend in the US. According to Box Office Mojo, The New Avengers has crossed the $150 million mark at the domestic box office. Despite losing 370 theatres, including the IMAX screens, in the past week, the film witnessed a drop of -48.9% from last week. It has scored more than Ant-Man’s $12.8 million and Captain America: Brave New World’s $14.9 million third-weekend hauls.

The New Avengers by Jake Schreier has hit the $155.4 million cume in the United States. The MCU movie will beat the entire domestic haul of Eternals in the upcoming weekend. For the unversed, the 2021 movie collected $164.9 million in its domestic run. Despite featuring an ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, it had an underwhelming box office run.

Although Thunderbolts* is trying its best to maintain a stronghold, it will receive a huge blow next weekend. Depending on how it performs after that, its domestic run seems blurry, as it may not even cross the $200 million milestone in the US. The MCU flick is expected to end its run between $195 million and $210 million in North America, again, depending on how it performs after next weekend.

Thunderbolts* led by Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus was released in the theatres on May 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Final Destination: Bloodlines North America Box Office Day 3: Registers #1 Opening For The Franchise & Achieves One Significant Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News