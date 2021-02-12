If there is one project, you could name that the globe in together waiting for restlessly is Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League. The film that took a movement to happen into reality, is undoubtedly a massive affair and is just a month away now. But before that, another day that has all eyes on it is February 14, when Snyder is set to release the first official trailer of the film. The filmmaker is taking his sweet time to set the base, and following his teasing ritual in a new short teaser has revealed Superman’s new look (The Black Suit) with his heat vision powers. Read on to know more about the same and also do not miss the teaser.

Advertisement

If you have been away from news, Zack Snyder has been giving a countdown to the trailer release date. The filmmaker in a span from announcement till now has revealed a Cyborg teaser, Jared Leto’s Joker look and even a Steppenwolf video that showed his power. But today he has outdone everything and we mean it. Releasing a teaser with Steppenwolf, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman, we are getting a glimpse of the new avatar of the later.

Advertisement

Teasing fans, Zack Snyder while sharing the Justice League trailer wrote, “In 3 Days #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut.” The 18-second clip with the tweet is a visual treat in colour this time around. It brings to us Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman fighting the baddies. The catch here is Superman’s black suit. The man is violent this time around and his even firing up his heat vision.

If you have been in sync with the happening, when Zack Snyder was directing the 2017 Justice League, Superman’s black suit was something that was the most anticipated things. But to our bad luck it did not make it to the theatrical cut directed by Joss Whedon. A clip of the Blue Boy Scout in the black suit was revealed 2 years ago and seems like Snyder is here to give a full fledged version of it.

Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League is set to hit HBO max on March 18 as a four hour long movie.

Must Read: Kate Winslet: “This Is The Decade Of Women Championing Other Women Without Judgment”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube